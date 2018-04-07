Virgin Money (VM) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

Virgin Money (LON:VM) had its target price cut by BNP Paribas from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 370 ($5.19) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Virgin Money in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 305 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Virgin Money in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Virgin Money to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.91) to GBX 250 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.79 ($4.66).

LON VM opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.64) on Thursday. Virgin Money has a 12 month low of GBX 250.20 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.60 ($4.77).

In other news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £217,470.48 ($305,264.57). Also, insider Mark Parker sold 42,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.64), for a total value of £109,909.24 ($154,280.24).

About Virgin Money

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

