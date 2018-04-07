Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,884. The company has a current ratio of 17.17, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $907.17, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.18. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

