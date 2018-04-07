Visa (V) Holdings Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.37 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

NYSE V opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246,872.95, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa has a one year low of $88.13 and a one year high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

