Visa (V) Holdings Trimmed by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,419,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,872,150,000 after purchasing an additional 448,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,157,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $117.70 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $246,872.95, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. ValuEngine upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

