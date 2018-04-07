Visa (V) Stake Lessened by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

NYSE:V opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $246,872.95, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Visa (V) Stake Lessened by Abbrea Capital LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/visa-v-stake-lessened-by-abbrea-capital-llc.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.