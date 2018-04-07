Visa (V) Stake Decreased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99,925 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 159.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,979,000 after buying an additional 5,966,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after buying an additional 2,628,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,613,000 after buying an additional 1,919,732 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 116.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,292,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $346,532,000 after buying an additional 1,770,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,188,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,019,358,000 after buying an additional 1,624,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $117.70 on Friday. Visa has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The stock has a market cap of $246,872.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.74 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

