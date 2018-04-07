Viuly Market Capitalization Tops $4.49 Million (VIU)

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Viuly has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $447,531.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viuly token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00675149 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00182185 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035342 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Viuly Profile

Viuly was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,968,921 tokens. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly. Viuly’s official website is viuly.io.

Buying and Selling Viuly

Viuly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinFalcon and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Viuly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viuly must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

