Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th. They currently have $31.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.67 to $28.56 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.26 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Vodafone Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.76.

VOD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,569,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,506. The company has a market cap of $76,768.73, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

