Voestalpine (VLPNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Voestalpine stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 264. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $9,298.00, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings.

