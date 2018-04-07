Voise Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Million (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Voise token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Voise has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $789,009.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voise has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00674410 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00179012 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036482 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055997 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Voise

Voise launched on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,887,537 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voise is an Ethereum based music streaming platform. VOICE tokens are the framework for the Voice´s environment, serving as the currency that rewards content creators and is charged to the streamers. “

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

