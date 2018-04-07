Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,978.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $67.30. 853,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,604. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,785.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $536.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

