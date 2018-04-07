Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.67 ($57.61).

Vossloh stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €40.45 ($49.94). The company had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a one year low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a one year high of €63.99 ($79.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/vossloh-vos-given-a-40-00-price-target-by-kepler-capital-markets-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.