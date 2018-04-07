Voyacoin (CRYPTO:VOYA) Price Tops $0.94

Voyacoin (CURRENCY:VOYA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Voyacoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Voyacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00013611 BTC on major exchanges. Voyacoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Voyacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005066 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Voyacoin Coin Profile

Voyacoin (VOYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2015. Voyacoin’s official Twitter account is @voyacoin.

Buying and Selling Voyacoin

Voyacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Voyacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyacoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.