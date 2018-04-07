Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voyager Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1528270296261 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.66, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $44,706.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $340,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

