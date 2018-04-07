VPNCoin (CRYPTO:VASH) Tops One Day Volume of $1,796.00

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One VPNCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VPNCoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. VPNCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,796.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VPNCoin Profile

VASH is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2014. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. VPNCoin’s official website is www.bitnet.cc.

VPNCoin Coin Trading

VPNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not currently possible to buy VPNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VPNCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VPNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

