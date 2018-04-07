VPNCoin (VASH) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,466.00

VPNCoin (CURRENCY:VASH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One VPNCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VPNCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VPNCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,466.00 worth of VPNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VPNCoin Coin Profile

VASH is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2014. VPNCoin’s total supply is 400,339,746 coins. VPNCoin’s official website is www.bitnet.cc. VPNCoin’s official Twitter account is @vpn_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VPNCoin Coin Trading

VPNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not possible to purchase VPNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VPNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VPNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

