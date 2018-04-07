VTG (VT9) PT Set at €49.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VT9. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.39 ($58.50).

Shares of VT9 opened at €47.90 ($59.14) on Tuesday. VTG has a fifty-two week low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €50.70 ($62.59).

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

