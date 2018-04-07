Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in WABCO Holdings, Inc. (WBC)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in WABCO Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in WABCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WABCO by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBC opened at $129.12 on Friday. WABCO Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.68 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,144.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.20. WABCO had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. WABCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that WABCO Holdings, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBC shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $114,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at $580,781.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

