Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €40.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($38.27) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. equinet set a €27.20 ($33.58) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.95 ($36.98).

Wacker Neuson stock traded down €0.32 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €27.20 ($33.58). The company had a trading volume of 54,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €18.09 ($22.33) and a one year high of €33.86 ($41.80).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters, as well as compact construction equipment, including excavators, compact and tele wheel loaders, telehandlers, skid steer and compact track loaders, dumpers, and telescopic and articulated wheel loaders.

