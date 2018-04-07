Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in SSgA Active ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. SSgA Active ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.32% of SSgA Active ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SYE opened at $72.17 on Friday. SSgA Active ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $80.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2217 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

