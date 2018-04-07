Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,895 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the third quarter worth about $145,450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 785,042 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 477.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 420,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 23,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 290,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $156.63 on Friday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a one year low of $130.38 and a one year high of $175.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2766 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

