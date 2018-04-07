Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,865 SSgA Active ETF Trust (SYV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 10.58% of SSgA Active ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000.

SYV opened at $64.10 on Friday. SSgA Active ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $70.61.

