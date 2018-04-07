Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

WBA opened at $63.47 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64,964.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 261,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,350,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $27,555,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,499,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,351,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

