Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Walt Disney worth $500,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,497,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,462,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,174,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,186,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $806,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,941,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $684,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,672,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $602,413,000 after acquiring an additional 371,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153,540.36, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

