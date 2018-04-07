Wandisco (WANSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of WANSF stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading hours on Friday. Wandisco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software worldwide. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

