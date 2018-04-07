Warburg Research Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Symrise (SY1)

Warburg Research set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Goldman Sachs set a €55.60 ($68.64) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.75 ($78.70) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

SY1 stock opened at €65.34 ($80.67) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

