Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1,517.01 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $6.53 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

In related news, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $672,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 50,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $1,549,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,533 shares of company stock worth $5,400,965 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

