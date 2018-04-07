Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) to Issue Special Dividend of $6.53 on April 20th

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 6.53 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

HCC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,517.01 and a PE ratio of 3.48. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 61.78% and a net margin of 38.92%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $672,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Madden sold 32,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $939,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,533 shares of company stock worth $5,400,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Macquarie raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $18.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

