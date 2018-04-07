BB&T Securities LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Watsco worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 105,677 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price target on Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $169.00 price target on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $134.08 and a 12 month high of $189.72. The stock has a market cap of $6,984.43, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Watsco had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

