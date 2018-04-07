Wauwatosa (WSBF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Media stories about Wauwatosa (NASDAQ:WSBF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wauwatosa earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.8086372667523 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

WSBF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Wauwatosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wauwatosa and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

WSBF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,856. Wauwatosa has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.74, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wauwatosa (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Wauwatosa had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

About Wauwatosa

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

