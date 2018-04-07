Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 425,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,576,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,413,000 after buying an additional 296,153 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,006,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,859,000 after buying an additional 8,969,677 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122,654.98, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

