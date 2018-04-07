We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after buying an additional 123,206 shares during the period. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $8,875,000. Manifold Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,271,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $164.57 on Friday. Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $132.38 and a 52-week high of $184.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,205 Shares in Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/we-are-one-seven-llc-acquires-shares-of-2205-ishares-dow-jones-us-technology-iyw-updated-updated.html.

Ishares Dow Jones United States Total Market Index Fund Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

