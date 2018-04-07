We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 3,472 Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 337,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 234,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,713,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,079,000 after buying an additional 164,542 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 317,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,290.70, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $127.31.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $864,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.40 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,600.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

