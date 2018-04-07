We Are One Seven LLC Invests $343,000 in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,043,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,036,000 after buying an additional 298,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 755.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,323,971 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,570,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,601,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,031,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,759,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,274,000 after purchasing an additional 64,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.00 on Friday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $5,298.09, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $379,627.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

