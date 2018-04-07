We Are One Seven LLC Invests $389,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 3,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $82.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.0591 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

