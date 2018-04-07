Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $318,000 in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markston International LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 181,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 171,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in American International Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $49,229.68, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo set a $72.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.40 to $58.28 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

