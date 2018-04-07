The Western Union Company (WU) Stake Increased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in The Western Union by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 34,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 84,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Western Union by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,768.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. Mizuho upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS raised The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $1,092,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $343,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

