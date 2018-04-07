Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $216,686,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,024,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 130,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,136,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $44.91 on Friday. Andeavor Logistics has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $9,768.04, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Andeavor Logistics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $575,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 41,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,377.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,270,525.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,929 shares of company stock worth $3,944,382. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/wealthsource-partners-llc-purchases-shares-of-5091-andeavor-logistics-andx-updated-updated.html.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.