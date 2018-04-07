6,497 Shares in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind (IDV) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind (BATS:IDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind during the fourth quarter worth $2,294,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind during the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IDV opened at $33.09 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

About iShares Dow Jones EPAC Sel Div Ind

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

