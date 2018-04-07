WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.16. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.75%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

WEC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19,996.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.07. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

