Miragen Therapeutics’ (MGEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. Miragen Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $15.91.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 662.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. equities analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 545,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Scott Levy bought 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Miragen Therapeutics’ (MGEN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/wedbush-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-miragen-therapeutics-mgen-updated.html.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Signal Genetics, Inc is a commercial stage, molecular genetic diagnostic company. The Company is focused on providing diagnostic services that help physicians to make decisions concerning the care of cancer patients. The Company’s diagnostic service is the Myeloma Prognostic Risk Signature (MyPRS) test.

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.