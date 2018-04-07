Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,649 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,228 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156,751.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

