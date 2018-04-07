Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Nomura set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 3,203,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,733. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,362.98, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

