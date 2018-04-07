Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Calgon Carbon Co. (CCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.83% of Calgon Carbon worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Calgon Carbon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Calgon Carbon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Calgon Carbon by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 774,981 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Calgon Carbon by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,737,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 541,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Calgon Carbon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,050,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCC opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Calgon Carbon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Calgon Carbon had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.63%. research analysts forecast that Calgon Carbon Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calgon Carbon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Calgon Carbon Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

