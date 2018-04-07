Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.93% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -158.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-5-32-million-position-in-catchmark-timber-trust-inc-ctt-updated.html.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.