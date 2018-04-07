Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in DistributionNOW (DNOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.72% of DistributionNOW worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in DistributionNOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,414,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DistributionNOW by 1,008.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,879,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 1,710,380 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in DistributionNOW by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 688,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DistributionNOW by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,788,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after buying an additional 272,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in DistributionNOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000.

DNOW stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,155.93, a PE ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 0.85. DistributionNOW has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.62 million. DistributionNOW had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. equities research analysts predict that DistributionNOW will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of DistributionNOW in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DistributionNOW from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded DistributionNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut DistributionNOW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 price objective on DistributionNOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Robert R. Workman bought 28,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $300,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,804.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DistributionNOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

