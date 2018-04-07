Callon Petroleum (CPE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Callon Petroleum worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,625,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,434,000 after buying an additional 3,440,342 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,242,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,699,000 after buying an additional 611,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,878,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after buying an additional 1,762,472 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,514,000 after buying an additional 2,841,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,491.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

