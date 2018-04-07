American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of American Woodmark worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 76.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 63.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. 363,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,704.82, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.74.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,245 shares in the company, valued at $232,889,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,733.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,160. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

