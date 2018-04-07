Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,484 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Silicon Motion worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 713,670 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,555 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,713.41, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.60. Silicon Motion has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. Silicon Motion had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.34%. equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.75 target price on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-31746-shares-of-silicon-motion-technology-corp-simo-updated-updated.html.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.