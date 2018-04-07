Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo accounts for 0.9% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.78 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. 22,942,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,961,630. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $259,789.17, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

